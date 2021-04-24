Free medicine delivery for pregnant women in Hyderabad

In a scenario like this, Youth for Anti Corruption (YAC), that started an initiative during the first lockdown, has restarted the free service to provide medicines to pregnant women

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: With the second wave of the coronavirus spreading in an unprecedented manner, it has become difficult for pregnant women to consult a doctor or go out to get medicines. In a scenario like this, Youth for Anti Corruption (YAC), that started an initiative during the first lockdown, has restarted the free service to provide medicines to pregnant women. “If they share their WhatsApp location, we will deliver the necessary medicines. We only ask the recipient to pay the medicine bill,” says Rajendra Palnati, the founder of YAC. Those requiring the services may reach out on the following numbers: 8499031234, 7799553385, 8897736324.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .