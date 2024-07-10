| Woman Gives Birth To Baby In 108 Ambulance In Medak

Woman gives birth to baby in ‘108’ ambulance in Medak

An emergency medical technician (EMT) of a '108' ambulance service helped a woman to a normal delivery after she developed labour pains on the way to the Medak government hospital on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 09:13 PM

EMT Srihari is handing over hand infant to kin of woman in Medak district on Tuesday night.

Medak: The ambulance had got a phone call on Tuesday from Gangapur village in Havelighanpur mandal for shifting the pregnant woman, Manne Kalpana, to the Maternal and Child Health Hospital (MCH) in Medak.

The ‘108’ ambulance driver Shankar Goud and EMT Srihari reached the home of Kalpana and picked up her.

While they were proceeding to the MCH, Kalpana developed serious labour pains. Srihari then oversaw her normal delivery, taking help from Kalpana’s relative on the ambulance.

Kalpana delivered a healthy baby girl.

Both the mother and baby were shifted to the MCH later.

Mallesham, Kalpana’s husband, thanked the ambulance team for acting responsibly in an emergency situation.