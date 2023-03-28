French fashion brand Coperni launches bags made of real meteorites. Here’s how much they cost

French luxury brand Coperni has recently introduced a limited edition designer called the ‘mini meteorite swipe bag’, which is made using meteorite rock. The exclusively handmade bag is priced at a whopping 40,000 euros (Rs 35 lakh).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: French luxury brand Coperni has recently introduced a limited edition designer bag made using meteorite rock. Called ‘mini meteorite swipe bag’, each piece is exclusively handmade and is priced at a whopping 40,000 euros (Rs 35 lakh).

According to Coperni’s official website, the bag weighs around 1.8 kilograms and has a total height of 23 centimetres. “The meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth. The rare Stone is crafted by hand and incorporated into the bag by the Italian factory Semar,” states the website.

The mini meteorite rock bag is part of the Fall/Winter 23 collection. The brand described it as “a unique object that subtly combines archaeology, design, and classical and primitive art”.

The meteorite featured in the post is estimated to have fallen on Earth 55,000 years ago and is certified 100 per cent authentic by Theatrum Mundi, a European-based centre for research and experimentation in the public culture of cities.

It will take close to six weeks for this designer bag to reach you if you order one and it is non-refundable. Consumers of this product will also get a certificate of authenticity.

In 2018, founders Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant relaunched Coperni. The brand impressed the fashion world when they spray painted a whole dress on supermodel Bella Hadid. Previously, they have also introduced robots on the runway, and described the show as “a modern fable”.