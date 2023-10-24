French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Israel

Published Date - 11:50 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

Tel Aviv: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, joining a list of world leaders to visit the war-torn nation since the October 7 Hamas attack.

According to an Elysee Palace source, the President plans to express solidarity and discuss a two-state solution, CNN reported. Macron is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Issac Herzog and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

The other world leaders who have visited Israel since the brutal assault were US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.