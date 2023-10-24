“Working together as Iron Fist to eliminate Hamas”: Israel PM Netanyahu

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office released a video which showed Netanyahu, Gallant and Halevi making statements

By ANI Published Date - 10:50 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

ANI Photo

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he along with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Israeli Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt General Herzi Halevi are at the security assessment working together as an “iron fist” to eliminate Hamas.

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister’s Office released a video which showed Netanyahu, Gallant and Halevi making statements regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In the video, Netanyahu said, “I am here at a security assessment with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Lt General Herzi Halevi. We are working together as an iron fist for one objective to eliminate Hamas.”

“We back each other and we back the IDF – our soldiers and our commanders. I want the citizens of Israel to know something else: We make the decisions here and in the War Cabinet unanimously. We do so with great responsibility. We do so with deep awareness. We are fighting together and we will win together, only together,” he added.

While sharing video on X, Israel Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, at the start of a security assessment: “We are working together as an iron fist for one objective – to eliminate Hamas.”

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israeli soldiers are undergoing a “thorough and lengthy preparation process” and are ready for their missions. He welcomed the formation of the war cabinet and called it a blessing for Israel.

“In recent days, I have been on visits and inspections around the country. I have met with soldiers in the north, in the Ground Forces, the Navy and the Air Force. I have met reservists and conscripts. All of these soldiers are very determined to carry out their missions. They are undergoing a thorough and lengthy preparation process. They are ready for their missions,” Yoav Gallant said.

Praising the commanders for their work amid the ongoing conflict, he said, “I especially note the commanders, from junior officers up to the Chief-of-Staff, who have been doing excellent work during the war and are ready to continue it.”

“I welcome the formation of the war Cabinet. I think it is a blessing for the State of Israel and for the people of Israel. It is a message of unity for all of us here in the country and to our enemies ahead of the difficult stages that await us in the war,” Gallant said.

Lt General Herzi Halevi stressed that the forces in the field are “ready and prepared.” He said, “We are conducting a war. I have seen that the forces in the field are ready and prepared. We discuss complex issues here every evening. The political leadership and the IDF are holding substantive discussions. We see only one thing – the security of the State of Israel.”

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of the Staff said that Israel wants to bring Hamas to a state of “full dismantling.” He asserted that Israel is well prepared for the ground operations in the south.

He said, “We want to bring Hamas to a state of full dismantling – its leaders, its military branch and its working mechanisms. That is why we are striking and eliminating high ranking commanders and members, destroying infrastructure and acting with great determination. The path is a path of unrelenting attacks damaging Hamas everywhere and in every way. We are well prepared for the ground preparations in the south. The Southern Command has quality operational plans.”

Israeli Air Force said it attacked terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah, including a military compound and an observation post used by the organization.

Taking to X, Israeli Air Force stated, “The Air Force recently attacked terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including a military compound and an observation post used by the organization. The attack was carried out in response to launches from Lebanon today.”