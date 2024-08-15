Frequent polls creating hurdles, time for ‘one nation, one election’, says PM Modi

Addressing the nation on the the 78th Independence Day, the Prime Minister urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream

By PTI Published Date - 15 August 2024, 10:29 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets children at the Red Fort on 78th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Thursday. — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a strong pitch for ‘one nation, one election‘ and urged political parties to come forward to realise the dream while contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the nation’s progress.

Addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day, he said extensive consultations have been held across the country on the issue and all political parties have given their views while a committee has submitted an excellent report.

“Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme/initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections,” Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“The nation has to come forward for one nation, one election,” he said. The Prime Minister urged political parties “from the Red Fort and with the national tricolour as a witness to ensure the nation’s progress”.

He also asked the parties to ensure that “national resources are used for the common man. We have to come forward to realise the dream of one nation one election”. ‘One nation, one election’ is one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.