Fresh faced through winters

Ample hydration in the form of a moisturiser suited for your specific skin type is necessary to reinstate the lost moisture in winters.

New Delhi: With the pandemic turning the spotlight on health and environment, even our beauty routine is being impacted. More and more people are turning to personalised products for every unique skin types and problems.

Taking personalisation in beauty a notch up is India’s first ever 100 percent personalised skincare range, Bare Anatomy. The brand marks its entry into the skincare market with celebrating inclusivity. The data-driven beauty tech beauty brand has a range of products formulated in their own state-of-the-art R&D lab, by a team of skin experts and scientists. Expanding to premium skincare with fresh and clean beauty formulations customised to unique skin type, goals and concerns, their 3-step regime consists of multi-tasking products to offer complete care.

Bare Anatomy ticks all the boxes being Vegan: PETA certified, derma-tested and free of harmful chemicals. It brings its expertise of rigorous research and advanced technology to every custom made order. The new range is available in kits consisting of a Deep Pore Cleansing Facewash, Intense Hydrating Moisturiser and overnight Restorative Night Cream, to suit varied Indian skin types, ranging from oily, normal to dry. Owing to its clean botanical ingredients which are customised to each skin type such as Salicylic acid, Hyaluronic acid, Resorcinol, Peptides, fruit enzymes and Lactic acid, it emerges as a credible solution to skin problems.

The experts share 5 expert tips for winter skincare

Moisturise well, preferably twice a day and on damp skin

Use sunscreen when you step out!

Sunscreen is as important in winters as it is in summer. The ozone layer is the thinnest in winters, allowing those harsh UV rays to often harm the skin.

Use a gentle, sulphate-free face wash that doesn’t dry the skin

Sulphates are among the worst toxins to be found in products which deep cleanse, since these agents dehydrate the skin as well. Make sure you pick a cleanser which is mild, doesn’t dry out the skin yet cleanses deeply.

Keep yourself hydrated with fluids

Your body’s water requirements are the same throughout the year so keep yourself hydrated as much in winters with water and juices for great skin.

Load up on Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a huge role in reversing the dehydrating and dulling effect winter season has on skin and hair health.