From ‘Brahmastra’ to ‘Bimbisara’, check out all the films you can stream this Diwali

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

A slew of films is set to release on different OTT platforms and we can assure you that all your guests will be glued to the TV screens.

Hyderabad: If you’re planning to host friends and family for dinner this weekend ahead of Diwali on Monday, then you don’t need to worry about how to entertain them. A slew of films is set to release on different OTT platforms and we can assure you that all your guests will be glued to the TV screens. All you have to do is order popcorn and read the list we’ve curated for you:

‘Ammu’ on Prime Video

Prime Video’s Telugu original movie ‘Ammu’ released on October 19. With ace filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj as the creative producer, produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, and written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the film is a drama thriller that is an empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the titular role in the movie, alongside Naveen Chandra and Simha in the lead. You can stream ‘Ammu’ in Telugu, along with Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi language dubs on the service.

‘Bimbisara’ on ZEE5

Starring Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, and Samyuktha Menon, ‘Bimbisara’ received positive reviews from critics and became successful at the box office. The fantasy-action film that tells the story of King Bimbisara of the Trigartala Empire from the 5th century BCE became the biggest hit in Kalyan Ram’s career. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 21 in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy starrer ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ is all set to release on OTT soon. So, if you’ve missed watching the blockbuster movie in the theatres then you can stream it on Disney + Hotstar very soon. As per sources, the makers of the film have signed a deal with the platform and it is set to premiere on October 23 ahead of Diwali. The film directed by Ayaan Mukerji also has legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna essaying key roles.

Romantic comedy ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ is set to drop on Netflix on October 23. Directed by Anish R Krishna and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations, the film stars Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia. The story of the film revolves around Krishna Chari who tries to convince his deeply religious and traditional family to marry a woman named Vrinda who cannot have children.