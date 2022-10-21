| Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trained For Yashoda With The Same Action Director As The Family Man 2

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:07 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to be India’s most popular female star and while the actor is busy preparing for her various upcoming projects, she is all set to be seen in her solo-lead film, ‘Yashoda’. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped, fans have been super excited to see the actor in this out-and-out action-thriller role.

A source close to the actor revealed, “Samantha trained with Yannick Ben for the action in ‘Yashoda‘. He is the same international stuntman who she trained with for ‘The Family Man 2‘ as well.”

The source adds, “Though originally a Telugu film, the producers also decided to release the film in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada also, seeing her mega popularity across the country.”

Recently, the makers announced ‘Yashoda’s release date as the November 11 and Samantha’s fans are super excited. The actor who continues to reign the research report on the ‘most popular female star of India’ has been busy with her preps for ‘Citadel’ recently.

She is all set to be seen in the Hollywood project called ‘Arrangements of Love’, and will also be seen in the Russo Brothers’, ‘Citadel’, alongside Varun Dhawan. Sam also has ‘Khushi’ and ‘Shaakuntalam’ lined up for release.