From office boy to gym owner

By varun keval Published: Published Date - 12:20 AM, Tue - 18 October 22

Built in 5,000 sq ft, 'V9 Fitness Station' offers multiple programs and services ranging from group classes in Zumba to muscle building to coach-specific training.

Hyderabad: Polepally Venkat is a perfect example of how to make it big without any outside help but only with sheer willpower to succeed. About a decade ago, he started off as an office boy in a gymnasium, but his desire to achieve success drove him to develop a world-class gym facility on his own.

Hailing from Pedda Adiserla Pally, Nalgonda, Venkat started ‘V9 Fitness Station’ at the bustling Hastinapuram by investing a whopping Rs 1.2 crore.

The 26-year-old, who came to Hyderabad in 2010 to pursue his graduation, had to find a part-time job due to financial crisis at his home. So, he joined as an office boy at a gym in Vanasthalipuram for a meagre salary of Rs 2,000 per month. Eventually, he had to drop out of college halfway as he struggled to balance education with his part-time job. He worked at the same gym for two years before he switched to other gyms to gain experience.

He made an investment of Rs 90 lakh by pooling money from all his available resources, and two of his close friends also chipped in by investing Rs 30 lakh, needed to establish his gym.

Built in an area of about 5,000 sq ft, the fitness centre was thrown open in April 2021. This spacious gym offers multiple programs and services ranging from group classes in Zumba to muscle building to coach-specific training.

It was not an easy path for him when he started the gym in April, 2021 because of the lockdown that was imposed during the Covid pandemic.

“It was a difficult period for me as I struggled for a couple of months during the lockdown. However, I continued to pay salaries to all my employees during this tough time. Gymnasiums were the last to be allowed to resume operations by the government,” he said when asked about the impact of Covid-19 on business.

In general, you expect a gym trainer to have an imposing physique. In contrast, the young lad has a thin and lean frame. “One should not equate physical appearance with knowledge. Trainers must have to enhance their knowledge by participating in workshops and enrolling in different fitness courses,” he says.

Venkat points out that fitness goals can only be achieved through passion and commitment. “A newbie entering into the fitness industry needs to have a keen eye for passion and knowledge of the sector. They also must keep updating their knowledge by enrolling in useful courses throughout their careers,” he says.