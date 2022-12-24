From old to new: Netflix releases 6 Telugu films; here’s the list

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: As we head into 2023, Netflix India is gifting great content. The streaming service has released a slew of Telugu films recently and what’s a better way to end the year than gathering up your friends or your roomies, cosying up with a hot drink, some snacks, and getting ready to watch some cult classics?

‘Love Today’, a romantic comedy-drama that was declared a superhit, is now available in Telugu on Netflix. A young couple is made to exchange their phones for a day. What follows is a hilarious and emotional sequence of events that puts their lives in misery.

The 2014 film ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade’, starring Naga Shaurya, Raashii Khanna and Avasarala Srinivas, is now available on the OTT platform. At a run time of 143 minutes, the film has the right proportion of romance and comedy.

‘Husharu’, a youthful comedy flick starring a bunch of upcoming artistes in lead roles, was released theatrically in 2018 and is another flick that is now available on Netflix. Four engineering graduates from middle-class families, clueless about their lives enjoy being in each other’s company, making the most of their energy. Just when things are going smoothly, a personal setback hits them hard. How they rise above it and help their friendship stand the test of character and time is the story of the film.

Apart from these, the streaming service has also released some old films like ‘Anukokunda Oka Roju’, ‘Dongala Muta’, and ‘Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya’.