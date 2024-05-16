From ruthless to romantic: Vaarun Bhagat’s transformation in ‘Undekhi 3’ leaves audiences awestruck

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 08:21 PM

Hyderabad: As the much-anticipated series ‘Undekhi 3’ finally hits the small screens, actor Vaarun Bhagat, who essays the role of Lucky Paaji, has left audiences spellbound with his never-seen-before portrayal. Known for his versatility, Vaarun brings a kaleidoscope of emotions to the screen, delivering a performance that tugs at the heartstrings of viewers.

In ‘Undekhi 3’, the actor delivers one of his most captivating performances yet. As Lucky Paaji, he manages to capture the audience’s attention effortlessly. With a range of emotions on display, Bhagat’s portrayal is both heart-wrenching and beautiful. Audiences find themselves deeply connecting with him more than ever before.

The chemistry between Vaarun Bhagat (Lucky) and Heli Daruwala (Geet) is one of the highlights of the show. Their on-screen moments are not only cute but also heartbreakingly beautiful. Vaarun’s transformation from a dashing macho man to a romantic guy is evident throughout the series. His vibrant presence on-screen adds depth to the character, making it all the more relatable for the audience.

‘Undekhi’ has been one of the most-awaited series for the actor’s fans, and now that it is finally released, audiences couldn’t be happier and the series has become their binge-watching favourite.