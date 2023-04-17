Monday motivation: ‘Undekhi 2’ actor Vaarun Bhagat inspires fans with his gym workout video

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Vaarun Bhagat had to undergo a serious operation a few months ago, which left him bedridden for a long time. To make matters worse, he also contracted Covid-19 during his recovery period. However, the actor did not let these setbacks dampen his spirits. He remained positive and focused on his recovery, determined to get back to his normal life as soon as possible.

After months of hard work and dedication, Vaarun is finally back to his old self. He recently shared a video of him working out in the gym, which has gone viral on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen lifting weights and doing various exercises with ease, proving that he is back to his full strength.

Vaarun’s video has inspired many of his fans and followers, who have been sending him messages of support and encouragement. The actor has also been sharing his journey on social media, hoping to inspire others who may be going through similar challenges.

Talking about the same, Vaarun said, “This recovery was not easy, but I was determined to get back to my normal life. I also want to thank all my fans for their support and encouragement; it definitely helped me to stay positive during the recovery period.”

Sharing the video from his workout session on his social media and updating all his admirers, he captioned it: “Back At The gym after a month and a half. It’s been a roller coaster with surgery, recovering then covid and now finally back … let the grind begin (sic).”

The actor’s story is a testament to the power of positivity and determination. Despite facing multiple setbacks, the actor remained focused on his goal and worked hard to achieve it. His story is an inspiration to all those who may be going through difficult times, reminding us that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.