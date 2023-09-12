| From Veggie Quesadillas To Barfi Mug Cake Here Are Fusion Recipes To Try At Home

From Veggie Quesadillas to Barfi Mug Cake, here are fusion recipes to try at home

Cook up some fusion magic with teamwork as you experiment with flavours, blend traditions, and create scrumptious dishes that reflect your unique bond.

By IANS Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

New Delhi: Cook up some fusion magic with teamwork as you experiment with flavours, blend traditions, and create scrumptious dishes that reflect your unique bond. Voltas Beko brings you flavourful recipes that will tickle your taste buds.

Magic Veggie Quesadillas

Ingredients:

Flour tortillas

1 cup cooked paneer or tofu, diced

1 cup mixed bell peppers, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cooked corn kernels

1/2 cup grated cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Method:

Lay out the flour tortillas and evenly distribute the cooked tofu, bell peppers, and corn kernels on one half of each tortilla.

Sprinkle cumin powder, salt, pepper, and grated cheese over the fillings.

Fold the other half of the tortilla over the fillings to create a half-moon shape.

Place the assembled quesadillas on a microwave-safe plate.

Microwave on medium power for 1-2 minutes or until the cheese melts and the tortilla becomes slightly crispy. The large turntable in Voltas Beko microwave allows you to cook together with all your cousins as well.

Cut the quesadillas into wedges and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve the fusion Quesadillas with a tangy salsa or chutney.

Mango-Coconut Lassi Parfait

Ingredients:

1 cup ripe mango pulp

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons honey or sugar

Granola or crushed nuts for layering

Fresh mango slices for garnish

Method:

In a bowl, whisk together plain yogurt, coconut milk, and honey/sugar until smooth.

In serving glasses or bowls, alternate layers of mango pulp, yogurt-coconut mixture, and granola/crushed nuts.

Refrigerate the parfaits for a couple of hours to allow the layers to set. The Voltas Beko refrigerator with IonGuard helps to keep your food smelling fresh and protects against bacteria.

Before serving, garnish with fresh mango slices and an extra sprinkle of granola or nuts.

Chocolate Barfi Mug Cake

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

2 tablespoons condensed milk

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Chopped nuts for garnish

Method:

In a microwave-safe mug, combine besan and ghee. Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes until the mixture turns aromatic and slightly golden.

Add condensed milk, cocoa powder, and cardamom powder to the mug. Mix well to form a smooth batter.

Microwave on medium power for 1-2 minutes until the cake is cooked and firm to the touch.

Once the mug cake cools down slightly, garnish with chopped nuts for added texture and flavour.

Share the warm and decadent Chocolate Barfi Mug Cake.