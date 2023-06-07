This eatery in Hyderabad bringing native food and culture together

Telugu Medium is a swank eatery at Jubilee Hills serving some authentic South Indian delicacies

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:00 AM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: It doesn’t offer learning with Telugu as a medium of instruction. But this Telugu Medium is a swank eatery that opened recently at Jubilee Hills serving some authentic South Indian delicacies.

Telugu Medium as a name, brings back memories of good times, good food, and simpler days. “As a place we intend to achieve that. The place and the food evokes a sense of nostalgia,” says Rohith Medisetty, partner at Telugu Medium Kitchen.

Telugu Medium, he says, was a filament idea to start a place that served soulful South Indian cuisine. “Most of our dishes are a take on the food we’ve grown up being fond of,” he adds.

The structure and interiors of the restaurant are designed keeping in mind an earthy vibe, with shallow domes and vaults that adorn the ceiling. Telugu Medium kitchen seeks to bring the native touch to the city.

“Celebrating our native cuisine was definitely the forefront. We wanted to present food that we feel nostalgic about. Be it our Mudda Pappu Avakaya Annam or the Nalli Gosht Biryani, all of it does transport you back to a distinct memory,” says Rohith.

The place offers authentic dishes and an ambiance that whispers tales of tradition and flavour and showcasing the heritage of South India, within a short time of opening its doors, has been receiving positive response from the food enthusiasts and culture aficionados.

“F&B by large does provide a canvas to experiment. We’ve stuck to a couple of favourite staples in terms of cuisine and taken a native spin on a couple of others. But we’d say setting a simple yet sophisticated ambiance that celebrates South Indian Cuisine is what sets us apart as a restaurant,” adds Rohith.

