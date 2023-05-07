Fruit vendor arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

The suspect lured asix-year girl to an isolated place near Erramanzil metro station, and sexually assaulted her, said Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: A fruit vendor was arrested by the Punjagutta police for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Erramanzil in the city on Saturday night.

According to the police, the suspect Afroz Khan (19), lured the six-year girl to an isolated place near Erramanzil metro station, and sexually assaulted her.

A bike taxi driver noticed the man along with the girl and on suspicion enquired with the child who told about the sexual assault. He alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took Afroz into custody.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.