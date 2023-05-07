Hyderabad: Cops conduct cordon and search operation, seize 400 liquor bottles

The police raided two belt shops and took into custody two persons apart from seizing 400 liquor bottles and two cartons of beer stored inside the premises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police conducted a cordon and search operation on Saturday night and seized huge quantity of liquor stored illegally.

Around 100 policemen participated in the operation conducted at Masthannagar in Madhapur police station limits under the supervision of DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli.

The police raided two belt shops and took into custody two persons apart from seizing 400 liquor bottles and two cartons of beer stored inside the premises. The duo was selling the liquor at higher price over the MRP to customers.

The police also raided a house and seized 10 small and two big cylinders. The owner of the house was illegally refilling small LPG cylinders from bigger once and selling to the people.

The houses of six rowdy sheeters were checked during the cordon and search operation.