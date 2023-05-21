Fruit vendor killed by friends near Zaheerabad

22-year-old fruit vendor was killed, allegedly by a couple of other fruit vendors at Machirireddypally village
Sangareddy: A 22-year-old fruit vendor was killed, allegedly by a couple of other fruit vendors at Machirireddypally village under Zaheerabad Police Station limits on Saturday night.
According to the police, Arekatika Srikanth, a resident of Zaheerabad town, had a dispute with Md Ameer of Zaheerabad and Md Imamuddin of Machireddypally.
The duo reportedly invited him to a booze party at Machireddpally village on Saturday night where they allegedly slit his throat with a beer bottle. He died on the spot.
A case was registered. The accused have reportedly surrendered before the police.