Spurious seeds, pesticides seized in Sangareddy district

Following a complaint from some farmers, the agriculture department officials led by B Narasimha Rao raided Halama Seeds and Fertilisers shop and godown belonging to Uday Kumar Jain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Agriculture officials are seizing a huge quantity of spurious pesticides, seeds from Halama Seed and pesticide dealer shop at Athmakur in Sadasivapet Mandal of Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Spurious seeds and pesticides were seized from a dealer at Athamkur village in Sadasivapet Mandal on Friday.

Following a complaint from some farmers, the agriculture department officials led by B Narasimha Rao raided Halama Seeds and Fertilisers shop and godown belonging to Uday Kumar Jain. The agriculture officials have seized the seeds and pesticides which were sent to the lab.

Narasimha Rao said Jain reportedly sold spurious pesticides to a farmer Neerudi Nagesh last year. When Nagesh sprayed these pesticides on his cotton field, the entire cotton crop had completely withered out, leading to a huge loss. Despite complaints, no action was taken against Jain last year. Though Jain promised to compensate Nagesh for crop loss, he failed to keep it.

Since he is selling the same spurious pesticides and seeds again to farmers ahead of Kharif, Nagesh approached the officials who raided the shop. Agriculture officials have said that a case under 6-A would be filed against Jain.