Sangareddy: Miscreants set 5 bikes, car on fire at RC Puram

Unidentified miscreants set on fire five two-wheelers and a car that were parked in Bombay Colony in RC Puram Mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Miscreants set parked vehicles on fire at RC Puram in Sangareddy district on Saturday night.

Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants set on fire five two-wheelers and a car that were parked in Bombay Colony in RC Puram Mandal late on Saturday. The residents woke up on Sunday to see their vehicles charred.

Following a complaint, the RC Puram Police have registered a case. The police are going through CCTV footage from the area to identify the miscreants.

