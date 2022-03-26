Fuel price hike continues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fuel prices were hiked across the country for the fourth time in five days on Saturday.

While the prices went by 80 paise a litre in most metros, the price of petrol in Hyderabad went up by 90 paise, to Rs.111.60 from Rs.110.70. This was Rs.107.99 on Monday, when the prices were hiked for the first time in more than four months, indicating a jump of Rs.3.61 in just five days.

The price of diesel in the city too went up by 87 paise, from Rs.97.04 on Friday to Rs.97.91 on Saturday. Diesel prices have gone up by Rs.3.48 in the last five days.

The fuel prices, returning to the dynamic pricing system after a record 137-day hiatus, will continue for a few more weeks, dealers said.

