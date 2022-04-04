Fuel prices can be lowered by 30%, says KT Rama Rao

By IANS Published: Updated On - 05:26 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Monday that fuel prices can be slashed by at least 30 per cent if the Central Government does away with cesses.

Taking a dig at Central government for revising fuel prices 12 times in the last fortnight, the Minister tweeted: “Read about Chinese torture only in books. This consecutive 80 paisa fuel price hike, 12th hike in 14 days, outdoes any torture & is a record of sorts.”

Read about Chinese torture only in books! This consecutive 80 paisa #FuelPriceHike 12th hike in 14 days outdoes any torture & a record of sorts 👏 FM @nsitharaman Ji, why hesitate to debate in parliament on crude oil prices, the Cesses that we can do away with to reduce prices? — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji, Why hesitate to debate in Parliament on crude oil prices, the cesses that we can do away with to reduce prices. On the contrary, Telangana Government has not increased VAT in the last seven years,” he pointed out.

“And to those who rant about how states can reduce state taxes, in Telangana we have not enhanced VAT in the last 7 years (2015 January). Our demand is to do away with indiscriminate cesses imposed by NDA Govt which will lower fuel prices by 30 per cent at least,” the Minister tweeted.

Any to those who rant about how states can reduce state taxes, in Telangana we have not enhanced VAT in last 7 years (2015 Jan) Our demand is to do away with indiscriminate Cesses imposed by NDA Govt which will lower fuel prices by 30% at least — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022