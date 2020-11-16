Fun, frolic and creativity at Diwali at PMS Bowenpally

By | Published: 8:00 pm 4:50 pm

Pre-primary students of PMS Bowenpally celebrated Diwali on a grand note. The festival of lights gave much energy and enthusiasm to the little ones who enjoyed the occasion to the core. Clad in all new and colourful dresses, children joined the virtual Diwali celebration where their teachers explained to them the significance of the festival.

Students won the hearts of the audience when a mesmerising dance video was played. The happy and smiling faces spread the light of joy at the virtual session. Children took part in various competitions organised a day before. The winners were announced during the celebrations.

At the colourful event, kids decorated diyas and lanterns with colours and glitter. Kids, teachers and parents ensured that the celebrations were eco-friendly.

