Funskool launches exclusive range of toys this summer, catering to children’s wide interests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: Funskool India Ltd has just launched a marvellous mix of entertaining and educational toys this summer. With over 15 new products being introduced from Funskool’s homegrown brands – Giggles, Games, Fundough, Handycrafts and Play & Learn.

These include Betty the Butterfly, My First Pony – Ride On, Rummikub, Tateru, Word Build, Nail Design Studio, Little Florist, Foam Vehicles and Noodle Party. These toys have been designed keeping in mind the new-age requirements of the children – physically and emotionally.

The toys will increase the physical abilities, better balance and coordination, and motor skills of the children, apart from encouraging creativity.

Commenting on the launch, R Jeswant, CEO of Funskool India, said, “In this age of technological invasion, keeping the child positively occupied is the biggest challenge. There should never be a choice between a physical toy and a digital device. Our physical toys from Funskool focus on edutainment. These toys will help the child develop cognitive, physical, social and emotional skills. The new range of toys are indigenously developed and manufactured. Funskool will continue to play a key part in the development of children through the launch of these new high-quality toys and games.”