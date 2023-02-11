G20 International Food Festival inaugurated in Delhi

The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council is "Taste the World"

By PTI Published Date - 01:10 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Photo: Twitter/tweetndmc

New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday inaugurated a two-day G20 International Food Festival at the Talkatora Stadium here.

The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is “Taste the World”.

Also Read 11 G20 meetings to be held in Uttar Pradesh in February

Four G20 countries — China, Turkiye, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the festival.

Visitors will be able to try out cuisines from 14 Indian states and Union territories — Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya.

More than 11 renowned hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will present their signature food items at the event.