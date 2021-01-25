‘Gaali Sampath’ a bagful of comedy, emotions

This film will hit the screens on March 11 for Maha Sivaratri.

The makers of the upcoming movie Gaali Sampath have come up with another quirky motion poster. Starring Sree Vishnu as protagonist, the movie will have filmmaker Anil Ravipudi on board as a mentor director Anish Krishna in the screenplay and other technical aspects of the film. The movie’s shooting is currently under way. The film is being produced by Anil’s friend S Krishna under ImageSpark Entertainment along with Saahu Garapati, Harish Peddi’s Shine Screens banner.

Besides Sree Vishnu, Gaali Sampath will have Lovely Singh as the leading lady. Senior actor Dr Rajendra Prasad will be seen in the titular role as ‘Gaali Sampath’. This film will hit the screens on March 11 for Maha Sivaratri. “I am presenting and providing screenplay, direction, supervision for this film which is being produced by my friend Krishna. Audiences can bet on Gaali Sampath which is coming with a full package as a commercial entertainer. This is a different kind of film, which will impress everyone,” Anil Ravipudi said.

‘Natakireeti’ Rajendra Prasad expressed happiness over playing the role of ‘Gaali Sampath’. “The movie has a bag full of entertainment as well as heart-touching emotional sequences which I think fit the bill to woo audiences. I am looking forward to the film,” he added.

Other characters include Tanikella Bharani, Sathya, Raghu Babu, Sreekanth Aiyyangar, Mirchi Kiran, Surendra Reddy, Gagan, Memes Madhu, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Rajitha, Karate Kalyani, Sai Srinivas, Rupalakshmi and others.

