Gadkari announces Rs.20,000 cr for road connectivity in AP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:26 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that the road connectivity in Andhra Pradesh would be strengthened with Rs.20,000 crore.

Addressing the Global Investors’ Summit which began here on Friday, he said that the Centre was extending full support for the development of AP.

The most important thing was AP got a coastline of 975 km and there were six ports with the cargo handling capacity of 240 million metric ton. Already there were four new ports under development and state has three ports led corridors.

“Today I’m going to declare that all the port either it is Major port, state port, private port my ministry has decided to connect the port with the 4-lane National Highway which is very important and we have taken that task for that reason we are also aware there are 3 port-led industrial corridors in the state: one is Visakhapatnam-Chennai, we had already decided to multi-modal logistic park on that road the Chennai-Bengaluru industrial corridor, Hyderabad-Bengaluru industrial corridor in Anantapur we have already planned for multi-modal logistic park,” he revealed.

While the total road network in AP is 1,34,280 km, the length of the National Highways here before 2014 was 4,193 km and after he took charge as a Minister of Road Transport and Highways, it was increased by 109 per cent and now it is 8,745 km, Gadkari said.

“We are making greenfield expressways which are very important for industrial development without that no one is going to invest. The total number of greenfield expressways are five in number. We are going to develop and total Greenfield length is 662 km and we are spending Rs.30,000 crore on that,” he stated.