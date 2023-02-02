MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra asks Nitin Gadkari to make changes in Greenfield highway

The MP wanted changes in the alignment of Nagpur-Amaravati green field highway passing through Khammam at the newly built collectorate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Khammam: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra has called on union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and briefed him on several issues of national highways.

The MP wanted changes in the alignment of Nagpur-Amaravati green field highway passing through Khammam at the newly built collectorate. As the proposed highway passes through the integrated collectorate and it could prove inconvenient for traffic flow, he requested the minister to change the route to pass behind the collectorate.

He also asked to construct an underpass at the junction at Suryapet on the highway so that vehicles coming from Khammam and Vijayawada routes could go through Suryapet. He also requested the minister to sanction an underpass on National Highway 65 at Toopranpet to Choutuppal mandal in Nalgonda district.

Gadkari responded positively and advised the staff to take immediate action on the MP’s proposals, said a release from the MP’s office here.