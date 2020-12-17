Gadkari to virtually launch NH projects in Telangana

Under phase-I of Bharatmala Pariyojana, Centre to develop 1,400 km national highways in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will virtually launch half a dozen projects related to national highways in the State apart from laying foundation stone for eight new national highway projects on December 21.

The cost of these projects is around Rs 13,157 crore, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at a press conference here on Thursday. Gadkari will dedicate six new national highway projects to the nation constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,717 crore covering 370 km.

He will also lay foundation stone for eight new projects costing Rs 9,440 crore for developing 396-km road network. Under phase-I of Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme, a Centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways projects, the Central government has decided to develop 1,400 km national highways in Telangana and construct another 750 km expressway in the second phase.

The Centre has, so far, completed the construction of as many as 1,099 km of new roads in the State. Before NDA government led by Narendra Modi came to power, there was only 2,511 km of national highways in the State and the Central government has now added 1,099 km of new roads registering an increase of 55.71 per cent of the new national highways in Telangana, Reddy said.

Gadkari would lay the foundation stone for the 40-km four-lane road from Kandi-Ramsanpalle on NH161 in Medak district, connecting Hyderabad-Aurangabad economic corridor apart from the 47-km four-lane road from Ramsanpalle- Mangloor village on NH161.

Foundation stone for a 32-km road from Mancherial to Maharashtra border on NH161 would also be laid along with the 59-km road from Suryapet to Khammam district.

Gadkari will dedicate the first cement concrete road covering 99 km from Hyderabad to Warangal via Yadadri and Jangaon constructed at a cost of over Rs.1,800 crore on December 21. The same road will connect bypass roads connecting Jangaon, Aleru, Vangapalli and Warangal Outer Ring Road.

The 73-km Manneguda-Ravulapally road apart from another 63-km road from Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) to go towards Medak would also be inaugurated along with a 67-km stretch from Nakrekal, Reddy said.

Two expressways on the cards

Hyderabad: The Central government is planning to construct two expressways from Hyderabad to Vijayawada and Hyderabad to Bengaluru, according to Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. He requested the State government to complete land acquisition process on the highways for speedy completion of ongoing projects in Telangana. The flyover work at Amberpet could not be taken up even after laying the foundation stone three years ago due to the delay in land acquisition, Reddy said.

