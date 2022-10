Gajwel FC record big victory at TFA Futsal Championship

Hyderabad: Gajwel FC pumped 15 goals as they defeated Sky Kings FC by 15-5 in the Telangana Football Association’s second TFA Futsal Championship at the Fortress Futsal Ground in Secunderabad on Friday. In another match, Speedforce FC thrashed Speedster FC 16-2.

Results: Little Star Soccer FC 5 bt Reeds FC 2; Speedforce FC 16 bt Speedster FC 2; Reeds FC 3 bt Speedster FC 0;

Gajwel FC 15 bt Sky king’s FC 5; Rampegers FC 14 bt Fortress FC 6; Rampegers FC 11 bt Sky Kings FC 1.

