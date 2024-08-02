Gambling racket busted in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 08:58 PM

Siddipet: Siddipet police took an 11-member gambling gang while they were playing cards at Srinagar colony in Siddipet on Friday evening. The police recovered Rs 15, 580 cash and nine mobile phones from them. Following a tip-off, a combined team of task force and one-town police raided the house. In a statement, the police warned that they would take stern action against those who were organising gambling at farmhouses, or in residences.