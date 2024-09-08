Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins in Adilabad

The nine-day long annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on a colourful note across erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 08:22 PM

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam visits a pandal in Adilabad on Saturday

Adilabad: The nine-day long annual festival of Ganesh Chaturthi commenced on a colourful note across erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday.

Hindus placed idols of Lord Ganesha in their homes and ceremoniously worshipped him by performing special prayers. They presented various sweet dishes to Ganesha as a token of gratitude for their wellbeing and fulfilling their desires. Idols of the god symbolizing removal of obstacles were installed in streets and junctions as part of the festival.

Officials of Adilabad municipality distributed clay idols to the devotees as parts of its efforts to protect the environment. Commissioner Qamar Ahmad urged the public to go for eco-friendly idols and prevent pollution of water bodies. He said that idols made of plaster-of-paris would spell doom for streams and aquatic life.

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam visited a 52-feet high pandal in Adilabad town. Collector Venkatesh Dothre performed prayers at a pandal in Asifabad town. Steps were being taken to ensure smooth immersion of the idols which marks the culmination of the festival, the officials said.