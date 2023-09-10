Ganesh Chaturthi: Hyderabad CP holds video conference with police officers

Comprehensive six-phase security plan, offering a clear roadmap for handling security and traffic related issues was prepared, said CV Anand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, CV Anand held a video conference with the police officers including patrolling staff to review the arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Anand said a comprehensive six-phase security plan, offering a clear roadmap for handling security and traffic related issues was prepared. He said the first phase begins from Sunday and covers preparations well in advance of idol installation and involves distributing intimation forms and promoting online facility while formulating bandobast plans.

During the second phase, field officers will visit pandals to strengthen security, inspect barricades, signages, CCTVs, traffic flow, while the third phase involves coordination meetings and expediting civic works by liaising with departments concerned. The fourth and fifth phase of the program will start from the third day of the Ganesh festival and continue till the final day which is to identify the number of cranes required, locations to be deployed etc.

The patrol cars, blue colts were instructed to continue patrolling even after the completion of procession and secure return routes too. He explained about the directions of the High court while making arrangements and said officers must take measures to immerse the PoP idols in baby ponds/artificial ponds.