Ganesh Chaturthi: A step towards eco-friendliness

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sun - 10 September 23

A conscious shift towards embracing environmental-friendly ways of celebrating the festival can be observed. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Sustained awareness campaigns over the years seem to have started yielding results given the increasing demand for eco-friendly idols for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, year after year. A conscious shift could be observed towards eco-friendly idols with more people favouring idols crafted from river sand, clay, and cow dung.

While Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols still maintain their dominance in the market, idol manufacturers observe a growing trend among citizens opting for clay idols. According to them, these clay choices contribute to about 60 per cent of idols instead of the conventional ones made using PoP.

Rithvik Jampana, a high school student, mentions he has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi using a seed idol for the last two years. These Ganesha seed idols are accompanied by a pot, he says. “After the celebrations, you put the idol inside the pot and pour water over it as a symbolic immersion, and within a span of ten days, you will observe saplings growing from the pot,” he adds.

Interestingly, several schools have introduced sessions on crafting clay idols and educating their students about the significance of environment-friendly products. Consequently, workshops for people of all age groups are now available in the city to teach the skill of crafting their own idols.

These efforts have many devotees gradually transitioning from PoP idols and chemical colours to clay Ganesha idols adorned with natural colours.

Nidarshana, a city-based environmentalist, who works with Maati Eco Solutions, advocates mindful consumerism. “It’s good that most people are shifting to mud and clay, but one has to be mindful of overusage of natural resources,” she explains.

She recommends that citizens consider making and using smaller idols, and encourages individuals to carry out immersion rituals within their own homes.