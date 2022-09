| Ganesh Immersion Two Youth Washed Away In Srsp Canal In Suryapet

Ganesh immersion: Two youth washed away in SRSP canal in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

In a tragic incident, two youth got washed away in SRSP canal at Kotinayak Thanda of Athmakur (S) mandal while immersing Ganesh idol. In a tragic incident, two youth got washed away in SRSP canal at Kotinayak Thanda of Athmakur (S) mandal while immersing Ganesh idol.

Suryapet: In a tragic incident, two youth got washed away in SRSP canal at Kotinayak Thanda of Athmakur (S) mandal while immersing Ganesh idol.

The victims were Daravath Surya and Daravath Nagu from Kotinayak Thanda. While immersing Ganesh idol, the duo slipped into the canal at their village and got washed away.

Also Read Ganesh idols immersion goes off peacefully in Nalgonda

With the help of the locals, the police took up search for them in the canal.