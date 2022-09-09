Ganesh idols immersion goes off peacefully in Nalgonda

09:44 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Nalgonda: Bidding adieu to Lord Ganesh, Ganesh idols immersion process went off peacefully in Nalgonda, Suryapet and other towns in erstwhile Nalgonda district amid chants of Ganapathi Bappa Morya by the devotees.

In Nalgonda, people participated in the Ganesh idols immersion procession not caring the rain. Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy launched the immersion procession of Ganesh idols in Nalgonda by performing pooja at No. 1 Ganesh pandal at Hanuman temple in Old City.

Ganesh idols immersion procession passed through Nehru Ganj, RP road, Devarakonda road and Clock Tower centre, Ramgiri, Panagal Road.

As the water released into left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) was stopped due to breach, immersion of Ganesh idols at 14th mile stone of left canal near Haliya was not taken up. The district authorities have made arrangements at Vallabarao cheruvu and SLBC canal at Dandepally for immersion of Ganesh idols.

In all, 4,901 Ganesh idols including 2311 in Nalgonda revenue division, 1554 in Miryalaguda division and 1036 Ganesh idols in Devarakonda division have immersed in the water bodies in the district. In Suryapet, Ganesh idols were immersed in Saddala cheruvu.