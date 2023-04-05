Gang arrested for selling fake vehicle insurance policy in Hyderabad

The gang sold each fake policy document for an amount between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 2,500. So far, they had sold around 300 such certificates to people, Police said

07:28 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Three members of a gang involved in creating and selling fake vehicle insurance policy certificates to motorists were caught by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team and Miyapur police on Wednesday. The police seized 116 fake insurance policy certificates, two computers, a printer, rubber stamp, mobile phones and Rs. 79,000 cash from them.

The arrested persons are Mohammed Sarwar Shareef (28), Mirza Ilyas Baig (62) and Shaik Jameel Ahmed (46). Another person Azhar is absconding.

According to the DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli, the prime suspect Sarwar who runs Amyra Communication Customer Service Point at Adithyanagar, Hafeezpet was preparing vehicle insurance policy certificates on his computer and after taking printout selling to different persons through his associates.

“The gang sold each fake policy document for an amount between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 2,500. So far, they had sold around 300 such certificates to people,” she said.

As insurance policies are mandatory for RTA services like vehicle registration, transfer of vehicle, permit and others, people buy the policies from the brokers.

