Hyderabad biker distributes water bottles to traffic cops, wins hearts

Nikhil Nayak, a popular moto vlogger from Hyderabad, was captured on video handing out water bottles to traffic policemen who were sweating it out in the hot weather.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming act of kindness, a man riding a motorbike has turned into a saviour for traffic police working in the scorching summer heat. The man, identified as Nikhil Nayak, a popular moto vlogger from Hyderabad, was captured on video handing out water bottles to traffic policemen who were sweating it out in the hot weather.

In the clip, which has gone viral on social media, Nayak can be seen riding his bike towards the traffic police personnel. As he approaches them, he takes out water bottles from his backpack and hands them over to the grateful officers. The officers can be seen smiling and thanking Nayak for his efforts.

Nayak’s act of kindness has won the hearts of netizens, with the video being liked close to five lakh times since being posted. Many people have also commented on the video, praising Nayak for his kind gesture.