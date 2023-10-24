Gang held with heroin in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Kushaiguda police arrested an interstate gang from Rajasthan on the charges of drug peddling on Tuesday.

Officials have reportedly seized 100 grams of heroin from them. Police sources said the suspects procured the psychotropic substance from drug peddlers operating in Rajasthan and sold it to consumers in Hyderabad at a higher price for easy money.