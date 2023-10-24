Friday, Oct 27, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:50 PM, Tue - 24 October 23
Gang held with heroin in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad:  The Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Kushaiguda police arrested an interstate gang from Rajasthan on the charges of drug peddling on Tuesday.

Officials have reportedly seized 100 grams of heroin from them. Police sources said the suspects procured the psychotropic substance from drug peddlers operating in Rajasthan and sold it to consumers in Hyderabad at a higher price for easy money.

