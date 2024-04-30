| Not Yet A Heatwave But Why Does Hyderabad Feel Like One

Not yet a heatwave, but why does Hyderabad feel like one?

However, the past few days have seen an unprecedented intensity in the heat, leaving locals feeling as if they are enduring a heatwave.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:21 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently experiencing a peculiar phenomenon that has left residents drenched in sweat despite the mercury not soaring to record highs. In what seems like a contradiction, the city is not officially in the grip of a heatwave, and humidity levels have remained relatively modest.

However, the past few days have seen an unprecedented intensity in the heat, leaving locals feeling as if they are enduring a heatwave.

Also Read Telangana braces for a long summer, temperature in city and rural areas touch 40 degrees Celsius

The weather charts indicate that temperatures have been settling just a notch above the normal range for this time of year.

Yet, the perception on the streets tells a different story altogether. The usual hustle and bustle of Hyderabad’s vibrant streets are tempered by an air of discomfort as people navigate through the sweltering conditions. A resident, Shalini Rao, expressed her surprise at the prevailing weather conditions. “I’ve lived in Hyderabad for years, and I’m used to the heat. But these past few days have been exceptionally challenging,” she remarked.

Shedding light on factors contributing to the intense sweltering felt by residents, Dr. A. Shravani, a Scientist at India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, said humidity levels alone do not play a significant role in this scenario.

While humidity levels have not been excessively high, they have actually been lower than the typical range of 50 to 70 per cent.

“In Hyderabad, humidity has remained on the lesser side, not even reaching 50 per cent in recent days,” she said highlighting that other environmental factors are at play. The accumulation of heat, according to Dr. Shravani, stems from multiple factors.

“We’ve observed a consistent stretch of temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius for three to four consecutive days, leading to discomfort among residents. Moreover, higher air quality index levels amplify c, exacerbating the heat.”

She also emphasized the burgeoning impact of urbanization, noting the emergence of urban heat islands, where metropolitan zones retain more warmth compared to their rural surroundings.

“This phenomenon restricts air movement, particularly in areas with increased construction activities, resulting in diminished evaporation and cooling effects,” she said.

Pointing that in 2020, Hyderabad had comparatively cooler temperatures, she attributed it to lower levels of vehicular pollution and carbon monoxide. Normal temperatures are felt hotter, mainly due to increased vehicular usage resulting in the release of carbon monoxide and particulate matters.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet, said, “Temperatures are likely to drop to normal levels during May second week. Additionally, rains are expected in the entire state, including Hyderabad, in the third week, attributed to the cyclonic effect.”