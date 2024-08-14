| Gang Of Land Grabbers Arrested For Forgery Of 87 Year Old In Hyderabad

The suspects in the case were identified as Ubaid Bin Mohammed, Shaik Rauf Pasha, Rathakanth Sainath, Mohd. Abid, Shaik Amid and Banoth Bheem Singh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 10:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Karkhana police have apprehended a gang of land grabbers who allegedly forged land documents of an 87 year-old senior citizen. The suspects in the case were identified as Ubaid Bin Mohammed, Shaik Rauf Pasha, Rathakanth Sainath, Mohd. Abid, Shaik Amid and Banoth Bheem Singh.

According to the police, the suspects forged the documents of the complainant Col. Voleti Krishna Rao (Retd) and got his 450 square yard plot in Gunrock Enclave Cooperative Housing Society registered in their name.

On receipt of a complaint, the police registered a case and after investigation, apprehended the suspects. Further, the illegal sale document was cancelled after due intimation to Sub- Registrar giving much relief to the complainant.