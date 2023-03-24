Gang stealing confidential bank data held by Cyberabad Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police, Cyberabad busted a Delhi-based gang allegedly involved in stealing confidential bank data and cheating credit card holders and arrested ten suspects.

The arrested persons were identified as Kafil Ahmed, Mohd. Jamal, Mohd. Asif, Chirag, Virendra Singh, Pradeep Walia, Akash @ Aakash Nirwan, Vikas Puri and Ateet Das.

According to the Cyberabad Police, the suspects were collecting confidential data of credit card customers either from bank executives or from employees working in third-party companies to whom banks outsource the work of field verification.

Kafil Ahmed along with Mohd Jamal. Mohd Asif and Chirag established and operated a fake call centre in Delhi and the other suspects helped them with confidential data of card holders.

Using the data, the fraudsters would contact the card holders pretending to be the customer care executives and cheat them under the pretence of activating cards, renewing, redeeming card points, etc. They were using various sites to transfer money from credit cards to mule bank accounts.