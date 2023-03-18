Gang that looted Flipkart, Haldiram lorries nabbed in Adilabad

By Dinesh Macharla Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar address pressmen to brief details of the arrests of the thieves in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: An inter-state gang of thieves, who had waylaid and looted two vehicles belonging to ecommerce portal Flipkart and popular namkeen maker Haldiram, was busted with police arresting seven persons in Adilabad on Saturday. Two country-made weapons (tapancha), 14 live bullets, two knives and stolen goods worth Rs 5.53 lakh were recovered from them.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar said the accused were Mohd Arsad, a madrasa teacher in Sarangapur of Nirmal, Naseem and Jafar Khan from Rajasthan, Zakeer, Mujahid Khan and Mushtaq Khan of Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Sajid Khan of Nizamabad. The seven were detained by a special team comprising Utnoor DSP Ch Nagender, Echoda Inspector M Nylu, CCS Inspector Chandramouli and three sub-Inspectors in different locations from March 14 to 18.

Arsad told the police that he had procured weapons from Uttar Pradesh with the help of Zakeer, Mujahid and Mushtaq. They had stolen consignments from a container belonging to Flipkart and goods of another container of Haldirams by waylaying the vehicles, and by assaulting and threatening drivers using the weapons.

