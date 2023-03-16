Bhatti Vikramarka commences Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Adilabad

Thursday, Mar 16, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 16 March 23
Adilabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka commenced the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in the district from Pipri village in Boath Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Vikramarka paid tributes to tribal legend Kumram Bheem by garlanding his statue and interacted with residents of the village. All India Congress Committee Telangana In-charge Manikrao Thakre, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, former PCC president V Hanumanth Rao, Badrachalam MLA P Veeraiah and others were present.

