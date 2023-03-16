Bhatti Vikramarka commences Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Adilabad

Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka commenced the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka commenced the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Adilabad

Adilabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka commenced the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in the district from Pipri village in Boath Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Vikramarka paid tributes to tribal legend Kumram Bheem by garlanding his statue and interacted with residents of the village. All India Congress Committee Telangana In-charge Manikrao Thakre, Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, former PCC president V Hanumanth Rao, Badrachalam MLA P Veeraiah and others were present.

Also Read BRS warns Revanth Reddy against baseless allegations