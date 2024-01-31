Gangrape of 25-year-old: UP court sentences three youths to 30 years in jail

The judge of the fast-track court, Manoj Kumar, delivered his decision, 16 months after the incident that occurred on September 7, 2022. He has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the accused,

Gorakhpur: A fast-track court in Gorakhpur has sentenced three youths to 30 years’ imprisonment for the gang-rape of a 25-year-old woman at Dharamshala Bazar, near Gorakhpur railway platform. The judge of the fast-track court, Manoj Kumar, delivered his decision, 16 months after the incident that occurred on September 7, 2022. He has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the accused, Ankit Paswan, Santosh Choudhary of Gorakhpur, and Raza Ansari, a resident of Salempur town in Deoria.

Officials said that the survivor is a native of Maharajganj district and had left her house after a dispute with her husband and used to stay at the Gorakhpur railway platform. On the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2022, as she was heading towards the railway platform, the accused kidnapped and gang-raped her in the bushes, leaving the survivor unconscious. After a few hours, she reached the GRP station, narrated her ordeal, and filed a complaint against the accused. GRP personnel admitted her to the hospital and arrested the accused.

