Couple cheats people promising business franchise in Hyderabad

The suspect couple, identified as Shaik Ismail (40) and Sameena (35) who reside at Pragathi Nagar in Nizampet run a beauty parlour in the neighbourhood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:22 PM

The suspect couple, identified as Shaik Ismail (40) and Sameena (35) who reside at Pragathi Nagar in Nizampet run a beauty parlour in the neighbourhood.

Hyderabad: A couple from Tamil Nadu allegedly cheated people to the tune of Rs 2 crore promising beauty parlour business franchises in Kukatpally, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect couple, identified as Shaik Ismail (40) and Sameena (35) who reside at Pragathi Nagar in Nizampet run a beauty parlour in the neighbourhood.

According to the police, the couple with the help of Sameena’s siblings, collected money from nearly 200 persons over a span of three years on promise to allot them business franchises.

However, they failed to keep their promise and also did not return the money of depositors. Based on the complaint from the victims, the Kukatpally police booked a case and took up investigation.