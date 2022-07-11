Gangula Kamalkar flays BJP state president’s silent protest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar talking in a press meet in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar came down heavily on the ‘silent protest’ staged by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The Minister found fault with the BJP leader for arranging a chair for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at diksha site.

On the occasion of his birthday, BJP president observed mouna diksha (silent protest) here on Monday, in protest against government’s negligence in solving Podu lands issue and Dharani portal. Giving a befitting reply to diksha and a chair arranged in it for the Chief Minister, Kamalakar, addressing the press conference here on Monday, termed it as ‘jealousy and betrayal diksha’ observed against Telangana state, state government and public.

He recalled the works to be done by Sanjay Kumar. He wanted the BJP leader to get answers to a few questions by sitting in a chair in front of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the election campaign in 2014, Modi promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every Indian. Which bank or ATM the people should approach to draw the amount. The PM had promised to fill two crore jobs every year. Do people sit in front of UPSC for 16 crore jobs?

Minister invited the BJP president to stage a sit-in front of RBI and ED to bring black money back to the country. Informing to wage agitation along with women against abnormal hike in price of cooking gas, diesel and petrol, he wanted Sanjay Kumar to demonstrate in front of the LIC and the BSNL offices and raise voice against privatisation of public sector undertakings.

Is Modi, who is imposing a huge burden on retail petrol bunks by stopping supply to bulk customers, not responsible for artificial shortage of petroleum products, the Minister questioned. He also wanted Sanjay Kumar, who won MP seat with BC votes, to observe a diksha demanding why the PM was not providing reservation to BCs in legislature bodies, BC census and separate ministry for BCs in the union cabinet.

Why the central government, which promised to procure Vanakalam paddy, was not coming forward to purchase the crop, he questioned. He pleaded with the god to provide more energy to Sanjay Kumar to bring funds to the state from the central government. Talking about BJP leaders’ statement about advance elections, Kamalakar said that local BJP leaders do not have value in the party. So, nobody would believe their statements, he opined and challenged the local BJP leaders to accept the Chief Minister’s challenge of making an announcement for early election by Modi. Unfortunately, BJP has formed a committee to join leaders from other political parties. Moreover, the committee too was also formed along with migrated leaders.

Talking about Dharani portal, 98 percent of land problems were solved with the launching of the portal and remaining small issues would be solved in revenue sadassulu. 100 percent land issues would be solved very soon. MLAs Rasamai Balkishan, and Sunke Ravishankar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.