Ganguly backs Gambhir, says he will be ‘good coach’ for Team India

Says Gambhir's winning attitude as IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor was there for all to see this year

By PTI Published Date - 1 June 2024, 02:05 PM

The former BCCI President said he is in favour of the national team having an Indian coach since there is enough talent in the country.

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said Gautam Gambhir would be a “good coach” for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job as his “hunger and passion” was evident in the recently-concluded IPL.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference organised by the Blue Ocean Corporation, Ganguly also gave his views on India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The former BCCI president said he is in favour of the national team having an Indian coach since there is enough talent in the country.

“I am in favour of an Indian coach because we have enormous talent in our country, enormously high-skilled players who have done wonders for Indian cricket and very rightfully they should be a part of the system,” Ganguly said.

On whether the widely perceived front-runner Gambhir would be suitable for the position, Ganguly had a query of his own at first. “…has he applied? I really don’t know because first he has to apply and then only he will get the job…I think (May) 27th was the last date of application,” Ganguly said.

“Obviously, BCCI has the right to extend it (the deadline) as well. If he applies and if he wants it, and I say if he applies and if he wants it, he will be a very good candidate,” he said. The 51-year-old said Gambhir’s winning attitude as IPL champion Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor was there for all to see this year.

“If Gambhir applies — you can see it on TV — he worked for KKR this year. I was with Delhi (Capitals), you can see the hunger, the passion and the want to win and I will be happy if he applies and if the board decides to give him the job, I think he is a good candidate,” Ganguly said.

India’s head coach position will fall vacant after Rahul Dravid steps down at the end of the team’s T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas. A few days ago, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also hinted that an Indian coach would be preferred. “We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks,” Shah had said.