Uppal Stadium wins Indian Premier League award

Uppal Stadium won the best pitch and ground award of the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 11:41 PM

Hyderabad: Uppal Stadium won the best pitch and ground award of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A Jaganmohan Rao received the award at the closing ceremony of the IPL held in Chennai on Sunday. Along with this award, the IPL organisers also presented a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh to HCA.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive Rs 25 lakh each while the ground staff of the three additional venues will get Rs 10 lakh each. The 17th edition of the IPL concluded on Sunday after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to lift their third title in the tournament.

This year’s IPL was played across 13 venues around the country after Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals added an extra home venue to their schedule. Delhi played their few matches in Visakhapatnam other than Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Punjab played in Dharamsala other than Mullanpur while Rajasthan chose Guwahati as their second home ground after Jaipur.