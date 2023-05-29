Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem police seized 485 kg ganja and arrested two persons at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Police seized 485 kg ganja at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: Police seized ganja worth around Rs 1 crore and arrested two persons at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday. The accused were arrested during vehicle inspections at Kunavaram road check post, CRPF camp area by SI, Srikanth and staff. The accused Raghunath and Rabindra of Malkangiri in Odisha were caught while smuggling ganja to Karimnagar.

485 kg packed in 97 packets each weighing around five kilograms were concealed in a secret chamber in a tractor trolley. The accused confessed to police that they sold ganja many times in Vijayawada, Guntur and Karimnagar using the vehicle. Six others were said to be involved in the ganja smuggling. Bhadrachalam town CI, Nagaraju Reddy has registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused have been sent to judicial remand.